Gather (GTH) Market Cap Hits $1.13 Million

Gather (GTH) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Gather has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $237,921.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gather has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gather alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084820 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather (GTH) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gather

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.