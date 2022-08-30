Gary H. Pilnick Sells 113,725 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $95,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kellogg Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of K traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.