Gary H. Pilnick Sells 113,725 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $95,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kellogg Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of K traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.43.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
Kellogg Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Featured Articles
