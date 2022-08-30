Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 600 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 53.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,444. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

