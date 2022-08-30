Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 211,225 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,133,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,225 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.8% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $290,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.31. The stock had a trading volume of 251,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,441,806. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $335.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

