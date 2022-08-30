Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $7.52 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,217 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.77. 64,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.73 and a 200-day moving average of $166.20. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

