Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $1.16 Billion Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC decreased its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,912,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,958 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up about 11.2% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Nestlé worth $1,159,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,189. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $141.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nestlé Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Articles

