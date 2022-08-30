Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 58,582 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 169,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

