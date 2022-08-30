Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Acquires Shares of 27,230 MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $215,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLKN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,730. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.22.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

