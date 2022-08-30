Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 293,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

GAMB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. 132,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $276.87 million and a PE ratio of 23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 24.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 370,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160,327 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

