FUNToken (FUN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.40 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. FUNToken has a market cap of $85.30 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,845.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00134092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00081913 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FUNToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.