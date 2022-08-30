Function X Hits One Day Volume of $651,278.00 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $102.53 million and approximately $651,278.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

