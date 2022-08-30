Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the July 31st total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.7 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FECCF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.