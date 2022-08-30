Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Update

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,542,300 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 1,790,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRHLF. CIBC cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.
Freehold Royalties Stock Up 2.4 %
FRHLF traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 92,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,339. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $13.97.
Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
