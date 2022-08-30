Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $122.12

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $122.12 and last traded at $122.15, with a volume of 49294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.80.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

