Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 302.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. 17,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

