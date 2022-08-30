Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 181 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XHB traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $60.78. 320,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

