Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $88.35. The company had a trading volume of 35,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,002. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.