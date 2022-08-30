Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.72. The company had a trading volume of 125,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,068. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.