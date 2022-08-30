Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.18. 5,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

