Founders Financial Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 725,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $125.24. 26,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,907. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.