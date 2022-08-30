Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 497 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IAT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $69.71.

