Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Update

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 1,244,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,744.8 days.

Fosun International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOSUF remained flat at $0.72 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. Fosun International has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $1.32.

About Fosun International

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

