FORA Capital LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $132.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,685. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

