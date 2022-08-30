FORA Capital LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after buying an additional 201,342 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Repligen by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 18.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,341,000 after buying an additional 118,818 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Repligen by 82.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,939,000 after buying an additional 91,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,187.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,697 shares of company stock worth $9,621,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.39. 4,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,324. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.26. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

