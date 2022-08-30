FORA Capital LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock remained flat at $61.50 during trading on Tuesday. 13,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,123. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

