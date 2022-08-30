FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,473 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

TDY stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

