FORA Capital LLC Purchases 13,344 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 290.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.64. 20,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.