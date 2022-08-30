FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.63 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in MetLife by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MetLife by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,501,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,539,000 after acquiring an additional 619,211 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in MetLife by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in MetLife by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 448,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

