FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 791,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,100,000 after purchasing an additional 48,062 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.20.

AZPN stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.73. 1,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.79. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $229.60. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

