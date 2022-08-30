FORA Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 384.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,226 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,176,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after buying an additional 304,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 91,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. CLSA lowered their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

BILI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. 99,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

