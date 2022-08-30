FORA Capital LLC Grows Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 426.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. 144,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.98.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

