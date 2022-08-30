FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 318.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after buying an additional 1,571,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,562,000 after buying an additional 1,168,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after buying an additional 940,807 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,518. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.