FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 36,889 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 25.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,946,000 after buying an additional 4,168,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,384,000 after buying an additional 4,906,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,925,000 after buying an additional 1,570,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after buying an additional 534,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after buying an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price objective on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.
Affirm Stock Down 2.5 %
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affirm (AFRM)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.