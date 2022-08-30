FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 36,889 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 25.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,946,000 after buying an additional 4,168,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,384,000 after buying an additional 4,906,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,925,000 after buying an additional 1,570,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after buying an additional 534,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after buying an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price objective on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. 191,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,332,973. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

