FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. FORA Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,693. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

