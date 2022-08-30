FOAM (FOAM) Reaches One Day Volume of $24.00

FOAM (FOAM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. FOAM has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $24.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FOAM has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00134671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080952 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space.

FOAM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

