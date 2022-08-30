FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.22 and last traded at $58.35. 10,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 26,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $327,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

