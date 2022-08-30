Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:FLK remained flat at GBX 44 ($0.53) during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,491. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 million and a PE ratio of -16.07. Fletcher King has a 12 month low of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.90 ($0.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.58.

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. Fletcher King Plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

