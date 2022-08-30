Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fletcher King Price Performance
LON:FLK remained flat at GBX 44 ($0.53) during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,491. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 million and a PE ratio of -16.07. Fletcher King has a 12 month low of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.90 ($0.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.58.
About Fletcher King
