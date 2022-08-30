Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Up 28.6% in August

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. 1,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

