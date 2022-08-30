FJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,008,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after acquiring an additional 682,119 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $10,717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,465,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 723,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 82,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $139,060.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $29,609.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $307,133 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

