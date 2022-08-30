FJ Capital Management LLC Takes $861,000 Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,593 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 58,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,526. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

