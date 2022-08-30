FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 31,097 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,097 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,542. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 110.58 and a quick ratio of 110.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -46.41%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

