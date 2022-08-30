FJ Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Mid Penn Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.3% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 3.54% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $15,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPB. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Abel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $86,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,179.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.54. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.