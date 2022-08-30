FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $5.05 Million in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,022 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,941,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,598,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $406.91. 11,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $355.37 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.