FJ Capital Management LLC Has $41.28 Million Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the quarter. Midland States Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.5% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 6.49% of Midland States Bancorp worth $41,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 559.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $38,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $38,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $122,976 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Midland States Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 22nd.

Shares of MSBI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

