FJ Capital Management LLC Has $17.55 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp makes up approximately 1.5% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.95% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,640,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

SMBC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. 2,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,403. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $489.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million. Research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Stories

