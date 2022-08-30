FJ Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of STWD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 74,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $26.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

