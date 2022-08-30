FJ Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

