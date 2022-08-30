FJ Capital Management LLC Buys 4,863 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PJT Partners worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,571. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.13. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PJT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

