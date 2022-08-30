FJ Capital Management LLC Buys 1,104,681 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 197.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104,681 shares during the quarter. Old National Bancorp accounts for 2.3% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $27,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 65,416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.92. 69,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,226. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.