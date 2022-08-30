Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 75,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 48.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv Price Performance

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,941. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.